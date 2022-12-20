LeT militant associate arrested

Srinagar, Dec 19 : The security forces on Monday
arrested a militant associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in
north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
“Based on a specific input, an operation was carried out
on 18-12-22 by joint parties of police and 32 RR, leading
to arrest of one militant associate identified as Mohd
Ishaq Lone, son of Bashir Ahmed Lone of Village
Nadihal, PS Panzalla, PD Sopore from village Chakloo
Baramulla,” a statement issued said.
On his disclosure, one Canister IED, one pistol, one
pistol magazine, 18 pistol rounds and 8 meters of
electric wire were recovered from near Chakloo Ziyarat,
Village Chakloo.
In this regard, the statement said that a case under
section of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA),
Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act has been
registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation
taken up.
“The timely arrest with arms, ammunitions and explosive
material has averted major militant attacks like targeted
killings in Baramulla, adjoining areas, targeted attacks
on convoy vehicles of SFs and has saved the precious
lives of innocent civilians,” the statement added.
