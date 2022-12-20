LeT militant associate arrested

Srinagar, Dec 19 : The security forces on Monday

arrested a militant associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in

north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“Based on a specific input, an operation was carried out

on 18-12-22 by joint parties of police and 32 RR, leading

to arrest of one militant associate identified as Mohd

Ishaq Lone, son of Bashir Ahmed Lone of Village

Nadihal, PS Panzalla, PD Sopore from village Chakloo

Baramulla,” a statement issued said.

On his disclosure, one Canister IED, one pistol, one

pistol magazine, 18 pistol rounds and 8 meters of

electric wire were recovered from near Chakloo Ziyarat,

Village Chakloo.

In this regard, the statement said that a case under

section of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA),

Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act has been

registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation

taken up.

“The timely arrest with arms, ammunitions and explosive

material has averted major militant attacks like targeted

killings in Baramulla, adjoining areas, targeted attacks

on convoy vehicles of SFs and has saved the precious

lives of innocent civilians,” the statement added.