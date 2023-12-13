‘Let J&K go to hell’, says Dr Farooq on SC verdict

Srinagar, Dec 12: Upset over the Supreme Court verdict on Article 370, National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that “Jammu and Kashmir should go to hell” as central government have downgraded the state to a union territory.

“Jammu and Kashmir should go to hell (Jammu Kashmir Jahannum Mai Jaye). What else should I say? You (Central Government) have taken the state there,” said Abdullah told reporters when asked about the SC verdict.

“How can the BJP win people's hearts when their actions only serve to create distance? he questioned.

Abdullah said that former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru shouldn't be held responsible for the introduction of Article 370.

He gave a historical context saying when Article 370 was enacted, Sardar Patel was present.

“I don't understand why the BJP holds such animosity towards Nehru. Nehru is not to blame. When Article 370 was introduced, Sardar Patel was present and Pandit Nehru was in America…..,” he said.

Abdullah said that the Supreme Court has granted an extension until September for conducting election adding a layer of complexity to the situation.