Leopard captured alive in Bla village

Waris Fayaz

Baramulla, Nov 24: The Wildlife department with the

assistance of Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday

captured a leopard alive from Narwaw area of Kashmir's

Baramulla district.

An official from the wildlife department told that

department with the assistance of J&K police captured a

leopard from Kalayban Narwaw village of Sheeri in

Baramulla after receiving a call from the area.

He said that the leopard was roaming in the residential

areas, posing a threat to the lives of people and their

livestock. However, soon after the information was

received, the leopard was captured alive without causing

any damage or injury.

The official also said that the leopard will be taken to a

safe location and will be set free.