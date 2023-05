Srinagar, May 12: The Srinagar-Leh highway, which was blocked due to multiple avalanches at Zojilla Pass, has been restored for traffic after four days on Friday.

An official said that now traffic has been restored, after four days, and people are advised to travel with precautions in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the J&K Traffic police on its official Twitter handle said, “Traffic released on SSG road after clearance avalanche. People are advised to follow lane discipline.”