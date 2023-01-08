Leh Apex Body, KDA to stay away from Centre’s High Powered Panel

NORTHLINES CORRESPONDENT

JAMMU TAWI, JAN 07: In a significant development, the Leh Apex body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) Saturday decided not to participate in the

proposed meeting of High Power Committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stating the agenda for the meeting excludes the points

being advocated by the two bodies of Leh and Kargil.

A KDA member told the news agency KNO that a meeting of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance was held at Jammu in the light of

the High-Powered Committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

“In the meeting, which was attended by all the members of the LAB and KDA it was decided that they will not participate in the proposed meeting as the

agenda set out for discussion excludes the issues which both bodies have been advocating,” he said, adding that the meeting further clarified that both the

bodies were ready to participate in any meeting which includes four-point agenda set out by them for discussion.”

He said that the four-point agenda proposed for the discussion by them included full-fledged statehood for Ladakh, constitutional safeguard under the

Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, recruitment and job Reservation for the youth of Ladakh and creation of two separate Parliamentary

Constituencies for Leh and Kargil.

“It was further resolved in the meeting that the agitation for the resolution of the above four issues shall continue till our demands are fulfilled. In this

connection, both the bodies propose to have a protest rally at Jammu on January 15 followed by Dharna Protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in 3rd

week of February. It may also be clarified that both the bodies have decided to intensify the agitation during 2023,” the member said.

He said the members of both the bodies who attended the meeting include Thupstan Tsewang, Qamar Ali Akhoon, Tsering Dorjey Lakruk and Asgar

Ali Karbalai.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Leh Apex body and KDA said that an emergency meeting of two bodies was held in Jammu in which they decided not

to accept the formation of the High- Powered Committee and attend any meeting conducted under the aegis of MHA as the said Committee has not been

mandated to discuss issues raised by the APEX and the KDA.

The meeting further strongly objected to the composition of members of the Committee representing Leh APEX Body and KDA as the government has

arbitrarily excluded and included members without consultation with the APEX Body and the KDA. “It was further resolved that the government should

include all the names as proposed by Leh APEX and KDA body in the year 2021 as per Home Ministry's instruction,” the statement said, adding that the

panel of names of the APEX Body are venerable Thiksey Rinpochhe, Thupstan Chhewang Ex Member of Parliament of Ladakh, Tsering Dorjey Lakruk,

Acharya Stanzin Wangtak President LGA Leh, Nawang Rigzin Jora, Ex Minister J&K, Ashraf Ali Barcha, President Anjuman Imamia and Dr. Abdul

Qayum, President Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam

The statement said that the members of the Kargil Democratic Alliance are Qamar Ali Akhoon Ex. Minister, Asgar Ali Karbalai Ex MLA, Sajjad Hussain

Kargili Representative Jamiat Ulema Isna Asharial, Shiekh Bashir Shakir, Vice Chairman IKMT Kargil, Agha Syed Ahmad Rizvi Anjuman Sahab Zaman,

Agha Syed Mohammad Shah Anjuman Noorbakshia, Haji Ghulam Nabi Var Anjuman e Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamat and Skarma Dadul, Ladakh Buddhist

Association Kargil.