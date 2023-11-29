Legends League cricketers hold practice sessions at JKCA facility

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 29: Not finding requisite practice facilities at MA Stadium, the two teams of Legends League Cricket namely Delhi Capitals and Manipal Tigers today held net sessions at the quality cricket facility of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) at JKCA Hostel Ground, here today.

The legendary cricketers who were part of the practice session among others included iconic Kevin Pietersen and a galaxy of former international cricketers.

The Sub Committee Members of JKCA including Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration, Sh Mithun Manhas, Member Cricket Operations and Development and Advocate Sunil Sethi, Member Legal Affairs JKCA accorded warm reception to these cricketers and facilitated them at the venue. The legendary cricketers lavished praise on Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association for providing such a fantastic facility.

It may be recalled that these cricketers are part of six team Legends League Cricket, which commenced on November 18, 2023. The matches of Legends League Cricket in Jammu began on November 27, with Bhilwara Kings facing Southern Super Stars at MA Stadium today.