Legendary League Cricket Rikki’s fireworks fashion Urbanrisers Hyderabad’s 7-wkt win over Bhilwara Kings

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 1: Despite the brilliant display of bowling in the middle overs by the trio of skipper Irfan Pathan and spinners Rahul Sharma and Jesal Karia, Rikki Clarke was at his butchering best and played a stunning innings of 44-ball 73 runs to guide Urbanrisers Hyderabad to a resounding 7-wicket victory over Bhilwara Kings on a wicket that was on a slower side, with odd balls keeping low in the prestigious Legends League Cricket at MA Stadium, here.

This victory has brightened the chances of Suresh Raina-led Urbanrisers Hyderabad to make it to the last four stage, while Bhilwara Kings are now almost certainly out of the contest in this Leagu

While chasing a good total of 144 runs on a customary slower track, Urbanrisers Hyderabad rode on the six hitting ability of the batting quartet of Rikki Clarke, Dyane Smith, Martin Guptill and Gurkeerat Singh Maan to make the chase easy on otherwise a difficult surface.

However, a superb bowling display by the trio of skipper Irfan Pathan, Rahul Sharma and Jesal Karia in the middle overs, changed the complexion of the game for a moment, before Rikki Clarke's fireworks destroyed the rival bowlers especially Christopher Barnwell and Iqbal Abdullah, to help his team surpass the target in 17.3 overs, thus scripting a resounding victory by 7 wickets.

Clarke top scored with 73 runs, studded with 2 fours and 7 massive sixes, while Dyane Smith (25), Martin Guptill (18) and Gurkeerat Singh (19) also contributed to the winning cause. Clarke in particular was in sublime touch and hit the ball with utmost ease and toyed with the bowlers.

For Bhilwara Kings, Christopher Barnwell, who was expensive, conceding 46 runs off his 4 overs took 2 wickets, while Rahul Sharma claimed one. Irfan was the most economical among the Bhilwara Kings bowlers, giving away just 7 runs in his 2 overs at crucial stage of the game.

Earlier, Bhilwara Kings skipper Irfan won the toss and decided to bat first.

Batting first, Bhilwara Kings scored a decent total of 144 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing 6 wickets in the process.

Tilakaratna Dilshan showed a stellar grit and tenacity to notch up a brilliant half-century, scoring brisk 53 runs off 37 balls, studded with six fours and one six, while explosive Yousuf Pathan contributed 34 runs off 25 balls with one four and three massive sixes.

Both the batters showed elegance, sublimity and solidity, hitting the ball with fluid grace and utter brilliance. Opener Lendl Simmons also contributed 21 off 22 balls, while skipper Irfan Pathan contributed valuable unbeaten 17 runs off 16 balls with one boundary.

Pawan Suyal took 2 wickets for Urbanisers, while Chris Mpofu, Shadab Jakati and Asghar Afghan claimed one wicket apiece.

Meanwhile, the crowd enjoyed the charisma of this mega event and power-packed hitting for the first time in this League at this venue.

The spectators were all praise for the organisers for holding a few games of this cricketing extravaganza in Jammu.