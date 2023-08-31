

NL Corresspondent



Jammu Tawi: Legend Masters Inter-state Veteran T20 Cricket Championship was inaugurated on Thursday by Brig Anil Gupta Member Administration J&K Cricket Association who was accompanied by Mohd. Haneef, Chief Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council, Ashish Singh, President, K S Jamwal, sr. Vice President, Vivek Suri General Secretary, Veteran Cricket Association J&K. The tournament is being sponsored by Horizon Group, Emcure, Batra Group, AA Agencies and is being driven by AM Hyundai. The tournament is being organized by Veteran Cricket Association J&K under the aegis of Board for Veteran Cricket in India. Brig. Anil Gupta appreciated the efforts of Veteran Cricket Association J&K for organizing such a tournament in City of Temples Jammu in which teams from Board President Veterans Mumbai, Vidharbh Veterans, IFCR North and team of Veteran Cricket Association J&K is participating. He added that such inter state tournaments will promote culture of Veteran tournaments in Jammu.

Muhammad Haneef while interacting with senior players of different teams said that Sports Council is always ready to support such tournaments in future too.

In first match of the day, Vidharbh Veterans beats Board President Veterans Mumbai by 81 runs

Abhishek Choudhary of Vidharbh Veterans won the toss and elected to bat first scored 115 runs in 20 overs loosing 98 wickets. Vikram Batra and Rahul Thakur scored 45 & 27 runs respectively. From Board President Veterans Mumbai Ravirraj and Subodh took 4 & 3 wickets each.

Chasing a modest target of 116 to win, Board President Veterans Mumbai was bundled out for 34 runs. Mangeesh, Kranti, Preshit shared 2 wickets each while Rishi, Manish and Prashant took 1 wicket each.

In 2nd match of the day, host Veterans Cricket Association J&K team crushed IFCR Veterans North by 98 runs. Vivek Suri Captain of VCAJK won the toss and elected to bat and scored 160 runs in stipulated 20 overs. Rajesh Salhotra Amit Kumar & Sunil Bali scored 31, 23& 18 respectively. For IFCR NORTH Veterans Harh & Surender took 3 & 2 wickets respectively. Chasing a daunting total of 161 runs to win, IFCR North Veterans were all out on 62 runs. Suresh & Jameel scored 20 & 14 runs respectively.