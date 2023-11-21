Legend League Cricket: Ticket window opens at MA stadium

Jammu, Nov 21: Ahead of much anticipated matches of Legends League Cricket (LLC), the organizers on Tuesday opened box office at Maulana Azad Stadium.

The counters will remain open from 12.00 noon to 8.00 pm in the evening and cricket fans can buy tickets for the highly anticipated upcoming season from the stadium itself besides Paytm, Paytm Insider and Bookmy show applications

LLC 2023 will be played across five cities in India from November 18 to December 9, 2023 including the Jammu city.

An official communiqué reads that all the matches in Jammu will be played at Maulana Azad Stadium and the price of the tickets start from Rs 299.

The Jammu fixture will commence from November 27.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police of Jammu Zone, Anand Jain chaired a meeting of Jammu based officers of Police, Armed, Security, Traffic, CID and Railways to review the deployment, law & order, security arrangements made by different wings in and around the Maulana Azad Stadium Jammu and on all the routes being used by the players at Jammu.

The officers present in the meeting briefed the IGP Jammu about the arrangements made for enhancing the security, law /order arrangements at Jammu.

During the meeting, the IGP Jammu emphasized on foolproof arrangements in terms of security, traffic management, transportation, accommodation and first aid etc. for the cricket players and teams.

IGP Jain while briefing the officers directed them to put adequate security and law and order arrangements during the event.

He also directed SSP Jammu to provide necessary assistance to traffic police where traffic jams are frequent for regulation of traffic as and when need arises so that no inconvenience is caused to the participants also.

The discussion were also held on the aspects pertains to the security arrangements being extended to the players on their stay at Jammu city.

As per the schedule for Legends League Cricket, four matches out of total 19 will be played at Maulana Azad Stadium here.

The first match in Jammu will be played on November 27th, while second, third and fourth will be played on November 29th, November 30th and December 1st, 2023 respectively.