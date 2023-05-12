Leaders who were beating drums for Pakistan have become Indians only to weaken NC: Abdullah

Jammu Tawi, May 11:

Refusing to comment on exit polls of Karnataka, former Chief Minister and National Conference MP Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said those leaders who were beating drums for Pakistan in Kashmir till yesterday have become Indians to weaken National Conference.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function in Jammu, the NC president said that hosting of G-20 event is nothing new as one country is hosting it every year.

“There is nothing new in it as one country has to host it every year,” he said, adding that there is one benefit that these countries discuss their problems and try to find out their solution.

On being asked about exit polls of Karnataka assembly polls, Farooq said that he won't talk about it till final results.

“The exit poll can go anyway,” he said.

Without naming anyone, Dr. Farooq said that those who were with Pakistan till yesterday have become Indians only to weaken National Conference.

“Those from other parties who are playing the trumpet today, till yesterday they were with Pakistan and were beating drums for them. How have they become Indians?” he said, adding that this is being done only to weaken NC.

In his speech earlier, the former CM said that intelligence agencies have prepared 15000 children to give them information on happenings through mobile phones.