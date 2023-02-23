Lawyers Hold Strike Against Administration’s Decision To Impose Property Tax In J&K

Jammu, Feb 23: Lawyers of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Thursday held a strike against the administration’s decision to impose property tax in the Union Territory. The Jammu and Kashmir governor administration on Tuesday issued a notification for imposition of property tax in the UT, which will come into effect from the next financial year. Lawyers of the Jammu Bar association suspended the work in the courts on Thursday against the “anti-people” decision, Bar members said. They strongly condemned the imposition of property tax, saying the people of J and K are already reeling under financial distress owing to the “wrong policies” of the administration. The LG administration is making repeated assaults on the people of J-K, they said, appealing it to immediately withdraw the decision.