Law Should Take Into Consideration Realities Of Communities Where It Is Implemented: CJI

Guwahati, Apr 8: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that law must have the touch of humanity to serve the interests of all people and should always be used with a sensibility to address the roots of problems. Addressing the platinum jubilee celebration of Gauhati High Court on Friday, CJI Chandrachud said the law should take into consideration the realities of the communities where it is sought to be implemented. When the law is wisely interpreted and applied, people have faith in the social structure and it is a step forward towards the realisation of justice, he said. “The legitimacy of the judiciary lies in the faith and confidence it commands from the people, who in turn depend on judicial independence. People's faith in the judiciary is determined by the single most important factor that judiciary is the first and last access for citizens in distress and need,” he said. “Law must be imbued with a touch of humanity. A human touch is essential to ensure that law serves the interests of all. There should be empathy and respect for equality and diversity,” he added The role of the judiciary is to ensure that the law and its administration do not thwart justice but rather uphold it, CJI Chandrachud said.