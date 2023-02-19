Landslide renders 13 families homeless in Ramban

Ramban (Jammu), February 19:

A massive landslide in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district damaged over a dozen residential houses, displacing 13 families, officials said on Sunday.

The affected families were relocated to safer areas and given immediate relief, while the main road near the village was closed to vehicular traffic due to cracks, they said.

“At least 13 houses were damaged and rendered homeless due to the landslide at Duksar Dal over the past three days. The affected families were relocated and given tents, food, utensils, and blankets as immediate relief, according to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gool Tanveer-ul-Majeed Wani.

The incident occurred in Duksar Dal village of Sangaldan in Gool Subdivision, 45 kilometres from Ramban district headquarters. It occurred barely a fortnight after 19 residential houses, a mosque, and a religious school for girls developed cracks due to a land sinking in Doda district’s Nai Basti village.

He stated that the land began to slide on Friday, affecting a local graveyard and that the mortal remains of a local were exhumed and later buried elsewhere.

“The ongoing landslide is expected to affect five more houses. We are closely monitoring the situation and ask that everyone remain calm “He said that after assessing the damage, the affected families would be given assistance.

According to Raqeeb Wani, the local sarpanch, two houses owned by Abdul Gani and Fareed Ahmad has been collapsed, while three others developed cracks and are unfit to live in.

“People are terrified because we have never seen anything like this before. We appreciate the district administration’s prompt response and hope that all affected families will be adequately rehabilitated “Sarpanch stated.

He stated that agricultural land, including fruit trees, was also damaged by the landslide and that adequate compensation should be provided.

“The government should also order an expert inspection to determine the cause of the sudden sinking of the land,” Raqeeb said.

Meanwhile, a three-member team from the National Institute of Disaster Management led by Prof Surya Prakash conducted a survey in Nai Basti village of Tharthri on Sunday, according to officials. A District Administration official said that arrangements are being made to rehabilitate the affected families and they may be provided compensation from the State Disaster Management Fund.

Previously, several other teams, including experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI), inspected the affected village to determine the underlying causes of cracks in concrete structures.