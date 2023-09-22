Lalit elected Kalarippayattu president in J&K

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Sept 21: Kalarippayattu Association of J&K elected new office bearers for the next term of four years in its annual general body meeting held at Amar Singh Club, here.

The members unanimously elected Lalit K Gupta as new president while Rajeev Sharma and Manjeet Singh made patron and chairman respectively of the Association.

Tarsem Sharma was nominated as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) while Gul-E-Surkhab elected senior vice president. Shuja Zaffar, Archit Puri, Balbir Singh nominated as vice presidents.

Danish Sharma has been made general secretary while Arshad Aziz , Sandeepan Dutta and Sahil Sharma were nominated as joint secretaries of the Association. Abhishek Pandita has been appointed as treasurer while Harsh Vardhan Raina, Shabir Ahmad Lone and Rohini Chib nominated as executive members.

The elections conducted following guidelines of Indian Kalarippayattu Federation. Vikas Gupta was observer from J&K Olympic Association (JKOA).