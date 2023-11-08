Ch Lal Singh sent to seven days ED remand

Update

Jammu Tawi, Nov 8: The CBI Court today ordered that Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) president and former minister and MP Choudhary Lal Singh to be sent on 7 days ED/Police remand.

Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate today produced Ch. Lal Singh before the Court of Spl CBI Court of Smt Bala Jyoti in the district court complex Jammu to secure his remand for custodial interrogation.

Sources shared that Lal Singh has requested urgent medical treatment and complained that his medical checkup had not been done properly and the treatment being provided was inadequate. The Court, however, remanded him to seven days ED/Police custody. The Ld. Court had on Tuesday rejected the bail of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) president and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh but extended the bail application of his wife Kanta Andotra and daughter Dr Kranti Singh up to November 30 in Money Laundering case.