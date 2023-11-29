Lady Sarpanch ‘misuses’ official position, pushes personal interests over Public’s

Ajay Sharma

Reasi, November 28

In an upsetting ecosystem, a lady sarpanch in Pouni block of Reasi is accused of reportedly prioritizing personal interests over public welfare. Sources claimed that instead of focusing on community development, she has allegedly engaged in favoritism, managing roads, lanes, and houses for herself, her family, and relatives.

Sources revealed a troubling modus operandi employed by the lady sarpanch, who allegedly utilizes her association with senior officers as a shield against objections from subordinates.

“Displaying pictures with high-ranking officials in her public profile is seen as an attempt to discourage dissent within her ranks,” said sources, adding that under her supervision, several illegal activities have allegedly taken place, including damage to the forest and the construction of a culvert for her personal benefit and that of her relatives, incurring a cost of Rs 2 lakh.

Sources said that locals of the area have sought involvement of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), stating that locals have reportedly approached the Bureau with concerns about the same sarpanch in the past.

The community is urging the government to take swift action to ensure justice and the restoration of ethical conduct in Pouni Tehsil