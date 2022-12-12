Ladakh students visit IIM Jammu for Study Tour

Jammu Tawi, December 12: A group of students and faculty of the University of Ladakh today arrived at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu on a study cum exposure visit to the Institute of national importance at its transit Canal Road Campus.

A session was organised for the visiting group under the able leadership of the Director Prof. B.S. Sahay.

The session commenced with the welcome address by Dr. Ashish Kumar, Chairperson, Student Affairs, IIM Jammu.

The other interesting sessions included a session on Developing an Entrepreneurship mindset by Dr. Prateek Jain, Chairperson, of the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Development, a session on How foreign alliances can help the students by Dr Somu Gorai, Co-Chairperson, International Relations, and a session on soft skills by Dr Gaana. J, Assistant Professor, IIM Jammu. This was followed by lunch and a visit to the permanent campus of IIM Jammu at Jagti.