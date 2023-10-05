Ladakh Admin Congratulates People Of Kargil For Good Turnout In LAHDC-K Election

Srinagar, Oct 5: The Union Territory of Ladakh administration has congratulated the people of Kargil who enthusiastically participated in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council- Kargil (LAHDC-K) election which witnessed a record 77.61 percent polling on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons, Deputy Commissioner of Kargil Shrikant Balasaheb Suse on Thursday congratulated the people of Kargil who enthusiastically participated in the LAHDC-K election and exercised their franchise in a large 77.61 percentage.

The first-ever civic election in Kargil district was held on Wednesday since Ladakh was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 as a separate Union territory.

In these poll, the BJP is up against a united opposition of Congress and National Conference in 26 seats of the 30-member Council. 85 candidates were contesting the polls, with 22 representing the Congress, 17 from the NC, 17 from the BJP, four from the Aam Aadmi Party and 24 Independent candidates.

The counting of votes will take place on October 8 to complete the process in a transparent way, he said.

Suse said this perhaps is likely the highest number of turnout among other places in the country.

He said the people were enthusiastic to exercise their franchise and were waiting outside the polling booths right from early in the morning. He said even in the coldest Zanaskar area the voters were seen outside their polling stations waiting early morning to cast their votes.

“I had told the people that the elections are like a festival and the people of Kargil celebrate it as well”, Suse said.

He said there were foolproof security arrangements made during the elections all around for the smooth conductions of exercise.

The Deputy Commissioner said that at some booths the polling was stopped due to a snag in the Automatic Voting Machine (AVM) but the issue was settled by the zonal officer within no time.

At remote Akue area, where excess is only by foot some law and order problems were reported.

But forces went immediately on foot to reach the spot and put everything in order. Presiding officers and polling agents had played their good role and had sorted out the problem, he added.

Suse said the people of Kargil and the officials played an important role and dedicatedly ensured that the election was important to keep the democracy of the country vibrant.

“The synergy and the clear cut direction from the Union Territory administration make it possible to conduct the poll peacefully”, the Deputy Commissioner said and added “I assure you that the upcoming Lok Sabha election would also be held in a better way”.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anayat Ali Choudhary was also present during the media briefing who also gave details of security arrangements made during the election held yesterday. (Agencies)