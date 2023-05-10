Kupwara’s Keran shows up on tourism map as violence wanes along LoC

Tasaduq Hussain

Keran, May 09 (KNO): With the authorities in Kashmir working for the promotion of offbeat tourism destinations, the ever-increasing tourist footfall to Keran along Line of Control is opening ample opportunities for people.

Keran located on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district is emerging as a new tourism destination.

The remote sector was a no go zone and used to witness intense gunfire and shelling leading to casualties and miseries for locals. The situation had even forced many of them to migrate to safer places given the scare of untimely ceasefire violations from across the border.

Talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), locals appreciating the efforts of authorities and the Army said that the situation has gradually started to limp to normalcy. “People can undertake normal activities. Construction work has begun already. Students attend regular classes. Agricultural activities are also happening without any fear,” they said.

The situation in the sector has shown improvement after the February 2021 ceasefire pact between the armies of India and Pakistan. People are visibly happy with the improved atmosphere that used to remain under the constant shadow of guns.

Naseem Ahmad, a local, said that the situation has shown a significant improvement in the last two years. “People are able to engage in outdoor activities that weren't a norm two years back.”

“The opening of the keran sector for the tourism boom has opened a huge number of opportunities for locals here. Locals have started to open their houses for home stay facilities. Small Dhaba owners have started to prepare rooms for night stay of tourists,” he said.

Naseem also said that not only men, even women are happy with the arrival of tourists.

Hesitant to talk, a few women KNO talked to said that they are happy to serve the tourists with the local delicacies. “We are enjoying the process as of now. Everyone we served here has been very supportive and encouraging. Even our men have been very cordial and supportive. We are very new to it but are adapting to everything required,” they said.

Asif Bhat, a local Dhaba owner said that the couple of shops there used to serve tea and very few other things to locals only. “But for the last two years, tourists have started to come here. Rooms are being prepared for night stays well. We have also hired chefs to offer different varieties to visitors,” he said.

Firdous, a resident of villgam said that he is happy to quit working in Srinagar and return to work in Keran. “I am getting a sound salary. Tourists are arriving in huge numbers,” he said.

Zaheer Ahmad Joo, a local, said that he has converted his piece of land into a tent space. “We offer tents for night stays. We also allow people to pitch their tents and charge them a very meagre amount. Even food is offered here and every visitor loves the experience,” he said—(KNO)