Kulgam encounter underway, cordon layers tightened, lights installed

‘5 terrorists believed to be trapped, operation on’

Srinagar, Nov 16: A gunfight between the security forces and terrorists is underway at Samnoo village of Damhal Hanjipora belt in Kulgam district while as five terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area, officials said.

Official sources said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

They said that as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

“The operation got delayed due to the darkness while the cordon layers have been tightened to ensure the militants aren’t able to flee,” they said.

“Lights have been installed to keep a watch on the spot where terrorists are hiding,” they said.

Meanwhile, sources informed that at least five terrorists are believed to be trapped in two different locations in the area, and majority of them belong to Shopian district.