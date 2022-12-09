Kuldeep Yadav added to India’s squad for third ODI against Bangladesh

MUMBAI, Dec 9: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been added to India’s squad for the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday.

India has lost the three-match ODI series 0-2 against host Bangladesh.

“India captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later,” BCCI said in a statement.Rohit was among the three players confirmed by head coach Rahul Dravid to miss the third ODI against Bangladesh. Dravid stated that Rohit would miss the third ODI and head to Mumbai to consult an expert.

Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was advised to rest from the 2nd ODI.

Kuldeep Sen has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Kuldeep Yadav to India’s squad for the third and final ODI.India’s squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Yadav.