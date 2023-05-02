Kuldeep Handoo wished all the best for Moscow Wushu Stars championship at Moscow

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 02: 05 Players from J&K have been selected for the Moscow Wushu Stars Wushu championship scheduled to be held at Moscow from 2-8th May 2023. Surya Bhanu Partap Singh Asian Games Medalist, Abhishek Singh Jamwal Lone national Games Medalist have been spotted from the National Wushu coaching camp for the Asian Games for the foreign exposure while as Jiya Sharma have been shortlisted from the Khelo India National League Wushu championship in which she secured Gold medal. All three player will participate in the championship at Cost to government. Moreover 02 Players Namely Priyanshu Chib and Aman have been shortlisted for the champion at No Cost to government.

The SAI sanctioned the 34 Member Wushu team for the championship comprising of 19 Members from Junior and rest from Asian Games probable's.

Earlier J&K has good number of Medals in the championship. Bhanu Partap singh and Abhishek Singh Jamwal is the best probable for the Asian Games and on the basis of the performance both the players have been given the chance.

The Dronacharya Awardee and National Chief Coach of India Kuldeep Handoo flagged the selected players of UT J&K for the Moscow Wushu stars Championship and wished them best of luck. Kuldeep Handoo also briefed that Secretary Sports Government of India and DG SAI has directed the authorities the host the National Wushu coaching camp for gthe Asian Games at Srinagar and emphasized that the permanent centre for Wushu will be established in UT J&K. He thanked the President of Wushu Association of India Bhupender Singh Bajwa for the great initiative and the support for the establishment of National Wushu centre for Wushu in UT J&K.

The office bearers of Wushu Association of J&K including Sh Vijay Saraf (President) Ranjeet Kalra (Sr. VP) Bhavneet (General Secretary) Sohit Sharma (Treasurer) congratulated all the players selected for the Moscow Wushu stars wushu championship and wished them all the best for the championship.