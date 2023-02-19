KU student squad to participate in North Zone Cricket Tournament

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, Feb 19: Students from the University of Kashmir and its affiliated colleges will be participating in the upcoming North Zone Inter-University Cricket Tournament in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

The student contingent comprises 16 students from University’s teaching departments, Institute of Technology Zakura Campus and affiliated colleges who were selected on the basis of a two-tier selection process involving external selectors.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir flagged off the contingent in presence of Coordinator of the University’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES), Dr Mussavir Ahmad.

Conveying his best wishes to the student squad, Dr Nisar said the University of Kashmir under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan is leaving no stone unturned to provide a platform to students from teaching departments, satellite campuses and affiliated colleges to hone their sports skills and participate in the national tournaments.

“We are adding more sports infrastructure and facilities at our main and satellite campuses to enable more students to participate in indoor and outdoor sports activities,” he said.

Dr Mussavir Ahmad highlighted the achievements of the Directorate and spelt out its activities in the pipeline during the current academic year.

Notably, the cricket squad participating in Kurukshetra University tournament is led by cricket coach-cum-manager, Amjid Qadir.