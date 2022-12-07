KSoB invites applications for Masters of Science in Information Systems

NL Correspondent

New Delhi: Kelley School of Business is one of the most sought-after business schools in the US for its comprehensive set of

courses, distinguished professors, global cultural exposure, multi-ethnic student community, state of art research amenities and

immersive learning experience. It has an unparalleled history of delivering business, technology and management expertise through

its prestigious MS in Information Systems program. Designed to meet the current industry needs, the MSIS program seeks to deliver

high quality education through its well-rounded curriculum.

Prospective students can visit this link to send their applications, without the need to pay any application fee. Admission seekers

can also check their eligibility for GRE/GMAT test score waivers.

https://kelley.iu.edu/programs/ms-information-systems/admissions/international-applicants/index.html

MSIS Program is a specialized one-and-a-half-year STEM certified degree program that is built on core components including: IT

Strategy, IT Architecture, Cloud Computing, Enterprise Platforms, Design Thinking, Data Analytics, Product Management, Software

Product Development, IT Governance, Risk and Controls, Agile, Processes and Automation, Collaboration, Teamwork and Ethics

and Business Transformation Strategy. The rigorous curriculum prepares students to apply IT skills to a plethora of business

domains.

The course offers a jumpstart to business and technology foundations during the summer to prepare the students entering the core.

The students are offered the flexibility to select a suitable course track: 1.5- year Internship track or 1-year full-time track, depending on

their level of industry experience. The course kick starts with the EY case competition, where teams compete to solve business

challenges and offer unique solutions. The students engage in projects and group work throughout the semester, which concludes with

the final Core Project. The final experiential component of the program, the Capstone project is designed in association with corporate

partners and it challenges the students to encapsulate their learning over the coursework to solve business problems through IT lenses.

The MSIS program offers a unique classroom learning experience, where experts and industry leaders engage with students

through guest lectures, talks and interaction sessions. The immense networking opportunities and the rich- alumni base spread

across the world are one of the most distinguished facets of the program.

The course prides itself on 97% placement rate of its graduating class of 2022 and its invaluable partnerships with

prestigious corporate partners including EY, Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Crowe, Milliman, Uber, Protiviti, Eli Lilly,

Juniper Networks, J.P. Morgan Chase, Accenture, Plante Moran among many. The graduated students feel prepared to tap

extensive career roles and opportunities expanding from Business Analyst, Data Analyst, Technology Analyst, Cyber Security

Consultant, Strategy Consultant to Product Manager, IT Project Manager, Solution Architect, Program Analyst, Data Engineer, Data

Analytics Developer, IT Audit Consultant and Software Engineer.