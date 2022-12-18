NL Correspondent
Jammu, Dec 18: Kreeda Bharati Jammu and Kashmir felicitated Dhattatreya Hosabale, Seh Sarkarwaha of RSS with mementos from
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi on the sidelines of the ongoing National Convention of the Kreeda Bharati at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.
President of the Kreeda Bharati J&K, Shiv Kumar Sharma and secretary, R C Vaid did the honours. Other dignitaries on the stage
were also presented the mementos while around 500 participants were offered Prasada by the J&K team.
Earlier, the three-day Convention was inaugurated by Dhattatreya Hosabale in the presence of Kreeda Bharati National
president and veteran athlete, Arjuna Awardee, Gopal Saini and general secretary, Raj Rajan Choudhary.
The Convention is being attended by contingents from 45 units from across the country, including those heads of the women wing as
also a number of Arjuna and Dhronachayra Awardees.
“Since the whole Nation identifies Jammu with Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, so it was decided to present the dignitaries with ‘Maa
Ki Chunari’ and Prasada. The gesture from J&K unit was highly appreciated by the entire gathering at the Convention,” said Shiv Kumar
Sharma.
Kreeda Bharati J&K felicitates Dattatreya
NL Correspondent