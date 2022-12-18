Kreeda Bharati J&K felicitates Dattatreya

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 18: Kreeda Bharati Jammu and Kashmir felicitated Dhattatreya Hosabale, Seh Sarkarwaha of RSS with mementos from

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi on the sidelines of the ongoing National Convention of the Kreeda Bharati at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

President of the Kreeda Bharati J&K, Shiv Kumar Sharma and secretary, R C Vaid did the honours. Other dignitaries on the stage

were also presented the mementos while around 500 participants were offered Prasada by the J&K team.

Earlier, the three-day Convention was inaugurated by Dhattatreya Hosabale in the presence of Kreeda Bharati National

president and veteran athlete, Arjuna Awardee, Gopal Saini and general secretary, Raj Rajan Choudhary.

The Convention is being attended by contingents from 45 units from across the country, including those heads of the women wing as

also a number of Arjuna and Dhronachayra Awardees.

“Since the whole Nation identifies Jammu with Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, so it was decided to present the dignitaries with ‘Maa

Ki Chunari’ and Prasada. The gesture from J&K unit was highly appreciated by the entire gathering at the Convention,” said Shiv Kumar

Sharma.