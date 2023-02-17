KPs would return to their homeland soon: LG Sinha

Says salaries of KP employees who rejoined duties in Kashmir released, Yatri Niwas at Pantha Chowk to be completed soon, will accommodate 3000 pilgrims at a time

Jammu Tawi, Feb 16:

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the day was not far when all Kashmiri Pandits would return to their home land.

“With God’s grace, all KPs would return to their homes in Kashmir and the day is not far,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function at Jammu.

He said that salaries of the KP employees working under PM Package in Kashmir, who rejoined their duties, have been released. “The relief and rehabilitation department ensured that these employees are properly rehabilitated,” he said.

He said that at Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar, Yatri Niwas has been constructed and is being upgraded to accommodate 3000 pilgrims at a time.