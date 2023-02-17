KP-Migrants’ issues always taken up with utmost sensitivity: LG

Attends 3-day long Mahashivratri Mahotsav at Jagti Colony, Buta Nagar

Jammu Tawi, Feb 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday attended the 3-day long Mahashivratri Mahotsav at Jagti Colony and Migrant Camp Buta Nagar.

To facilitate Kashmiri Pandit Community in Camps & Non-Camp Areas, Relief Organisation has brought together 20 Line Departments for the Mahashivratri Mahotsav.

Extending the greetings of Mahashivratri in advance, the Lt Governor said the festival is the celebration of Kashmiri culture & the spiritual-cultural heritage of the country.

“Mahashivratri or Herath is the most important festival of Kashmiri Pandits & festivity has been aptly named ‘Waliv Samav- Let’s Come Together’ to celebrate & seek divine blessings of Lord Shiva. This is a welcome step by the Relief and Rehabilitation department,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said, keeping in view Mahashivratri festival, full salaries of all PM package & other minority community employees who have resumed their duties in Kashmir have been released.

Special Governance Camp is a testimony to our commitment for welfare of Kashmiri Pandit Community. The Department of Relief and Rehabilitation and other line departments are ensuring 100% saturation of the benefits of all social security schemes, entrepreneurship development schemes and skilling programs, added the Lt Governor.

Jammu Kashmir Government always stands by you. Your safety is our top priority and we are taking all possible measures to ensure that. This is the commitment of the Government of India and Prime Minister, the Lt Governor said.

You have suffered a lot for three long decades. I pray that the day will come when you return to your homes with honour. I hope with your return Kashmir will find its lost glory, added the Lt Governor.

Earlier, it was difficult to get Land for construction of 6000 dwellings but now land has been identified and except for two sites, the work is in full swing. 1200 dwellings will be handed over by April and by December more than 2500 dwellings would be handed over, he informed.