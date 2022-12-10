Kohli memorial sports meet begins at HS Kalai

Poonch, Dec 10: The MY Kohli Memorial sports meet in the disciplines of Kabaddi and Volleyball started today in support with AAS Trust at

Government High School Kalai grounds, here

The event is being organised to channelize the energies of the youth in a positive way. The three-day event was inaugurated by District Youth

Services and Sports Officer (DYSS), Mohammed Qasim Choudhary in the presence of Mohammed Tariq Khan, chairman Manjit Singh

Memorial Volleyball Club.

The district officer encouraged the players and promised all possible help from the department to support the talented youth of the Poonch.

Earlier, Manzoor Hussain Trustee, AAS Social and Educational Trust spoke about the life and contributions of late MY Kohli (RA). Mohd Tariq

also threw light on the contributions of Kohli. Among others present included Anies Fatima (Headmistress) HS Kalai, Feroz Ul Nisa (Sarpanch

Kalai), Zaffer Khatana (ex Sarpanch Kalai), Nasim Choudhary (IInd Headmistress HS Kalai), Nasim Kohli (Senior Lecturer) HSS Jhalas Poonch

and Basharat Kohli (both sons of late M Y Kohli) and Namberdar Kalai, Mohammad Azam.