Srinagar, Nov 08: The grandmother of Kashmir News Observer (KNO) Editor, Owais Gul, passed away after a brief illness at her residence at Bijbehera, Anantnag on Wednesday. Entire team of KNO especially, Executive Editor Abid Bashir and Editor in Chief Nasir Azam besides all reporters expressed heartfelt condolences to Owais.

A condolence meeting of reporters and editors was convened to express condolence to Owais where in Fatiah prayers for the departed soul were also recited.