Kishtwar will be turned into ‘Switzerland’, says Azad

Jammu Tawi, Aug 26: Promising development, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that untapped tourist spots of picturesque Kishtwar district will be turned into ‘Switzerland'.

“If DPAP comes to power in J&K, I ensure that the magnificent and untapped tourist spots will be turned into ‘Switzerland' as the successive governments have over the years ignored the far-flung villages,” Azad said addressing the media persons in the last leg of his four-day tour of Marwah and Warwan areas of Kishtwar district.

He promised to construct tunnels, provide electricity, cellular connectivity and establish tourism authority for these untapped scenic spots in Jammu and Kashmir.

“By staying for four days in Marwah and Warwan areas, I could assess the situation myself. There is no electricity, mobile connectivity is zero while roads are nowhere to be seen. These landlocked areas need to be connected through tunnels so that the residents are united with the rest of the country throughout the year,” said Azad.

The residents recalled the contribution of the former chief minister in the establishment of hospitals, roads, Degree College and higher secondary and high schools.

Azad further assured them that a special police recruitment drive would be conducted for the youth of these areas.

“Apart from a special police recruitment drive for the youth of Marwah and Warwan areas, I would ensure that more blocks, schools on modern lines would be established once DPAP comes to power in J&K,” he said.