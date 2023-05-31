Killing of lone bread-earner by terrorists render distressed family shattered, protests held

Jammu Tawi, May 30: Hundreds of people on Tuesday took to the streets in Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur district, protesting the targeted killing of a poor Hindu man by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Anantnag.

Deepu Kumar (27), who worked at a circus in the district's Janglat Mandi area, was gunned down by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the latest incident of targeted killing when he had gone to the market to buy milk around 8.30 pm on Monday.

Led by Khayal Sunhal panchayat member Rajesh Kumar, the protesters assembled at Batal Chowk, blocking the Dhar Road and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.

“A wave of sorrow spread across Majalta when news of his killing spread in the area. Entire family was dependent on him. The terrorist came on a motorcycle and fired on him as he was a Hindu boy,” Kumar told reporters.

Kumar also urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure the sustenance of the victim's family, consisting of a blind brother and aged parents. He was the sole breadwinner of the family, Kumar said.

The worker, identified as Deepu Kumar (27) from Udhampur district of Jammu region, was working in a circus that was camping at Janglaat Mandi area. Police said the circus camp had security protection.

According to police, the victim had gone to a nearby market to purchase milk when two motorcycle-borne youths fired three bullets at him from a close range at 8.30 pm.

The worker was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

A little known outfit, Kashmir Freedom Fighter, believed to be a shadow outfit of banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killing.