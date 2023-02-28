Killers of Sanjay Sharma won’t go scott-free: LG

NORTHLINES CORRESPONDENT

PULWAMA/SRINAGAR, FEB 27: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the government along with the security agencies is working on a 360 degree approach to eliminate militancy and the killers of slain Sanjay Sharma won’t go scot free.

“Killing of Kashmiri Pandit Bank Security Guard (at Pulwama) is very unfortunate. Such acts create a sense of insecurity among people. Administration along with the security agencies are working on a 360 degree approach to eliminate militancy,” the LG told reporters on the side-lines of a function at SKICC here, in reply to a query. He said that security agencies are working on leads and the killers of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma won’t go scot free.

Meanwhile, several political Leaders on Monday visited Achan village in Pulwama to offer condolences with Sanjay Sharma’s family who was killed by gunmen on Sunday outside his residence.

The leaders who visited to offer condolences include former CM Mehbooba Mufti, BJP President for J&K, Ravindra Raina, BJP leader Sofi Yousuf, Altaf Thakur, PDP leader and DDC Chairman Pulwama Syed Bari Andrabi and others.

While talking to reporters at Achan, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti while targeting BJP said that if they claim militancy has ended then they must answer who has killed Sanjay Sharma.

On the killing of Sanjay, she said: “we all feel ashamed as Kashmiri Muslims are those who in 1947 have staked their lives for the safety of people of other religions.”

People here this time are caught themselves as one side on name of wiping out militancy- hundreds of people have been languishing in jails , properties are being sealed, ED and NIA raids on name of terror funding and even four houses were attached today, she said, adding that if militancy has been wiped out then who has killed Sanjay.

She while urging government to provide job and other help to bereaved family urged Muslim community must ensure the safety of minority community members.

Ravindra Raina while talking to media said that all political parties must get united to fight militancy.

He said that government must frame a policy for all Pandits working or living here so that their safety can be ensured.

He said that the gun isn’t seeing whether it is BJP or any other, Hindu or Muslim but it is killing human whosoever and political parties must get together to fight militancy.

He praised locals for remaining shoulder to shoulder with Sanjay’s family and taking part in his last rites

He assured the family of all possible help they need in this tragic hour.

Sanjay Pandit was working as a security guard at a bank who was killed by gunmen in his native village on Sunday.