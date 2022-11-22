‘Khel Mela’ culminates at Ramban

RAMBAN, Nov 21: Twenty days long ‘Khel Mela’, organised by Army for youth of the district, concluded at Khari, here today.

The dignitaries from the civil and military participated in the closing ceremony which was organised in two categories including team event and individual.

In closely contested matches in different categories, Spiker Punch Chamalwas won Volleyball tournament, while Chamalwas Warriors won Tug of War competition, wherein Karnail Singh and Rajni Devi were adjudged as Badminton Champions in boys and girls categories, besides Usman and Vishal lifted boys Badminton doubles trophy.

Sohaib Ahmed was adjudged as Chess prodigy, beating his opponents hands down.

The grand ceremony was graced by Brigadier Joe Sabby, Commander 11 Sector RR, DSP Nisar Ahmed Khoja, SDPO Banihal, Amit Upadhyaay, Tehsildar Khari, Inderjeet Singh, BDO Khari, Mujahid Hussian ZPEO Banihal and other officials. The chief guest and guests of honour felicitated teams with cash prizes and trophies.

The prize money for the winner and runner up of the volleyball competition was Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 while the winner and runner up for Tug of War competition were awarded with prize money Rs 10,000 and 5,000 respectively.

The winners and runner up of Badminton and Chess got prize money of Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 each. Besides cash prize, medallions, certificates and memento were also offered to other categories like most spirited player, emerging player of the tournament, fair play award among other awards.

The event was concluded with active involvement of Devraj Singh, ZEO and Mujahid Hussain, ZPEO, Khari.

Earlier, a total of 20 teams got themselves registered for Volleyball, 8 teams for Tug of War and 68 players for Badminton and Chess including 14 girls.

Sajjad Hussain, BDC Chairman Khari felicitated Mujahid Hussain, ZPEO, Khari for his contribution in conduct of the event. Nisar Ahmed Khoja, SDPO Banihal said that the Ramban administration and Army always worked hand in hand for maintaining peace and other activities.These events will not only boost the confidence of youngsters but also strengthen the team-spirit and bonhomie among them, said Brigadier Joe Sabby who was the chief guest for the closing ceremony. “This initiative was an extension of the Central Government’s flagship program of ‘Fit India Young India movement,” he said.