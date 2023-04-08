Khari, Maho Mangat areas cut off from rest of Ramban as portion of road caves in

BANIHAL/, Apr 7: A portion of a road in Jammu and 's Ramban district caved in on Thursday, cutting off around 40,000 people of Khari and Maho Mangat areas from the rest of the district, official sources said.

The incident occurred on the Nachalana-Khari link road near 23 Rashtriya Rifles camp, they said. The road is maintained by IRCON , a Government of Undertaking, which is constructing several railway tunnels and a rail station in Khari.

The six-km section of the Nachilana-Khari-Mahoo link road is being used as an approaching lain to railway projects.

Officials said the restoration work was being taken up by railway construction companies on a war footing and will take at least a week's time to complete it.

