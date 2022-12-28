Khalsa Club wins Banda Bahadur Hockey trophy

NL CORRESSPONDENT
Jammu, Dec 28: Khalsa Club Simbal clinched the 6th edition of the Shaheed Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Hockey
Tournament which was organised by Kashmir Sikh Sangat under the aegis of Hockey J&K at K K Hakku Stadium, here
today.
In the title clash, Khalsa Club defeated MBS Hockey Club Simbal Camp 6-2. Additional Director General of Police
(ADGP) Headquarters, M K Sinha was the chief guest while Ranjit Kalra, Randheer Singh (SSP) and Jarnail Singh were
guests of honour.
Others present were Rajinder Singh (senior vice president Hockey J&K), GS Bakshi, Ishan Sharma (treasurer Hockey
J&K), Supinder Deep Singh Bakshi (general secretary Hockey J&K) and Dr Anitipal Singh (Orthopedition).
Members of the Kashmir Sikh Sangat present were Babu Singh (president), Tarlok Singh, Bupinder Singh,
Popinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Sewa Singh, TP Singh (organising secretary).