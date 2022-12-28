Khalsa Club wins Banda Bahadur Hockey trophy

NL CORRESSPONDENT

Jammu, Dec 28: Khalsa Club Simbal clinched the 6th edition of the Shaheed Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Hockey

Tournament which was organised by Kashmir Sikh Sangat under the aegis of Hockey J&K at K K Hakku Stadium, here

today.

In the title clash, Khalsa Club defeated MBS Hockey Club Simbal Camp 6-2. Additional Director General of Police

(ADGP) Headquarters, M K Sinha was the chief guest while Ranjit Kalra, Randheer Singh (SSP) and Jarnail Singh were

guests of honour.

Others present were Rajinder Singh (senior vice president Hockey J&K), GS Bakshi, Ishan Sharma (treasurer Hockey

J&K), Supinder Deep Singh Bakshi (general secretary Hockey J&K) and Dr Anitipal Singh (Orthopedition).

Members of the Kashmir Sikh Sangat present were Babu Singh (president), Tarlok Singh, Bupinder Singh,

Popinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Sewa Singh, TP Singh (organising secretary).