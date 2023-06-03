Khaki atrocities in Poonch go unabated; Acclaimed Athlete, a Cop now, severely thrashed by SHO Poonch for merely questioning him

Sarbjeet Singh, Jammu Tawi/Poonch June 3:

Question the unquestionable authority of the policemen and they will make one understand their colonial legacy tag – “Aan milo Sajna” – and the victim will cry for mercy in police custody. An unpleasant video of the latest incident of police brutality has gone viral strengthening the notorious tagline, wherein an acclaimed Athlete Jagvinder Singh, who is now a policeman himself met the ire of the SHO Poonch and his deputy for just asserting his being at the spot of gathering, that falls on the way to his house.

This time SHO Ranjit Rao and his posse of Police Station Poonch allegedly thrashed Jagvinder Singh, the police constable of his own department, to such an extent that the marks of inhuman torture are clearly visible on the whole body of Jagvinder Singh that has been video-graphed.

It so happened that a couple of days ago, two families entered into a brawl in the Khorinad area of Poonch. To resolve this matter, the SHO Ranjit Rao reached the place of dispute at around 8.30 pm and he was about to return after cautioning both the parties, an eye witness told.

By then there was a huge crowd in the street. To disperse the gathering, SHO Ranjit Rao ordered the people to leave the place. Jagvinder Singh, who meanwhile reached the spot on his way home, too was commanded by SHO Ranjit to leave immediately.

Jagvinder said that he lives on this street and he is also a constable in the police department. ‘Taking this as disobedience of his order, Ranjit Rao's burst into rage and held him by the arm and dragged him to the police station, he said.

The police squad led by a Sub-Inspector who was to forcefully take him to the police station, Jagvinder pleaded Sir, “What is my fault? I have not done anything.” He alleged that neither the sub-inspector nor the SHO listened and took him to the police station.

On reaching the police station, Ranjit Rao allegedly started beating Jagvinder, as if he was a terrorist, who is otherwise the best Boxer in the Police department and represented the Boxing events at the national level.

The inhumane torture did not end there, Jagvinder narrates that SHO also gave him electric shocks several times.

A large number of local residents later reached the police station and pleaded before the SHO to release Jagvinder Singh as he had not committed any offence. Jagvinder told this reporter that had the locals not come to his rescue, the police officer would have possibly continued beating him throughout the night.

He said that the next day he appeared in the Munsiff Court and filed a complaint against the criminal acts of the police officers in their custody.

Locals alleged that SHO Ranjit Rao is a short-tempered police officer. He often crosses the limits in violation of the law and maltreats the local civilians to create police fear. Quoting an earlier incident, the locals accused that SHO had illegally kept an ex-serviceman Inderpal Singh in police custody and beat him and gave him an electric shock.

On contacting the SHO Ranjit Rao on the episode, he said that there was some misunderstanding due to which Jagvinder Singh was brought to the police station and he clarified that he was not beaten up. When he was told about the severe torture and beating marks on Jagvinder's body by thrashing by the SHO and cops on his order in the police station, he said that Jagvinder was like his brother and this matter has been resolved amicably by sitting together.

One of the senior citizens who went to the police station with the locals, on condition of anonymity, mocked the police statement saying, ‘People know the veracity of such police statements after they had acted illegally. Unfortunately, the Police have not been trained to control rogue behaviour and whenever they are questioned about their authority by any civilian, their anger goes to peak and they become monsters and indulge in extra-judicial violence openly and especially taking the victim into their custody as there would be no witness to their acts of violence and which they know not easy to be proved and the higher authority always protect them in solidarity, adding that this case will meet the same fate.

The Sikh community of Poonch and Jammu has expressed their anger about this incident. They later use all sorts of tactics with their victims and their families forcing them to compromise and in most of the cases the victim bows down and the violators go scot-free.