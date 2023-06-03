Kejriwal gets Soren’s backing on ordinance row

Ranchi, June 3 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday met his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in Ranchi as part of his opposition outreach and thanked him for his support against the Centre's ordinance which effectively takes the control of services away from the Delhi government. Kejriwal said talks are underway to meet Congress leaders, and it is up to that party to decide if it will stand by democracy. At a press conference with Kejriwal, Soren said the Centre's decision is an assault on federalism and the Constitution. He expressed his support to Kejriwal and said the issue must be tackled politically and legally. The Centre's ordinance, promulgated on May 19, gives more powers to the Lieutenant Governor in the administration of Delhi. It creates a statutory authority that can make “recommendations” to the LG regarding “transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters.” On May 11, the SC had ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over administrative services in the national capital.Kejriwal said: “This is disrespect towards the people of Delhi, and the rights have been snatched from them… This Ordinance will come in Parliament and although BJP has majority in Lok Sabha, they have only 93 of 238 seats in Rajya Sabha. If all non-BJP parties are united then this ordinance can be defeated.”

“…Ye to ek tarah se Delhi ke logon ka apmaan hai. Delhi ke logon se adhikar chin liye gaye aur Delhi ke 2 crore logon ko bilkul ek jantantra ke andar bedakhal kar diya gaya. Ab ye jo adhyadesh jaari kiya gaya hai, ye sansad mein aayega, to BJP ke Lok Sabha mein to bahumat hai, lekin Rajya Sabha mein bahumat nahi hai, unke 93 seats hai 238 mein se. If non BJP saari party ikkhaathi ho jaye to is adhyadesh ko haraya ja sakta hai. (…This is disrespect towards the people of Delhi, and the rights have been snatched from them and they have made them an outcast in the democracy. This Ordinance will come in the Parliament and although BJP has majority in Lok Sabha, they have only 93 out 238 seats in Rajya Sabha. If all non-BJP parties are united then this ordinance can be defeated),” Kejriwal said. He added the fight is not just for Delhi, but for other states too. Kejriwal said: “…ye baat is desh ke jantanra ki hai, federal principles ki hai. Kal ye aisa adhyadesh Jharkhand ke liye laa sakte hain, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu ke laa sakte hain. Kisi bhi rajya ke upar kanoon paas karke , adhyadesh pass karke, unke haqon ko cheena jaa sakta hai. Ye to desh ki azaadi ki baat hai ki junta sarkar chunti hai, aur sarkar ke paas junta ke sapne poore karne ke liye, unke zaroorton ko poore karne ke liye unke saare adhikaar hone chahiye. Ye sambidhaan aur unke basic mulyon ke saath ched chaad kar rahe hain. Har hindustani ka farz hai ki is adhyadesh ka virodh kiye jaaye. (The issue is of the country's democracy, its federal principles. Tomorrow (the BJP) can bring another law via ordinance for Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bihar etc. The rights of any states can be snatched upon by bringing such ordinance. This is about a country's freedom: the people choose any government and that government should have the power to fulfil the dreams and needs of the people. They (BJP) are tampering with the constitution and its basic principles. It is every Indian's duty to oppose this).” Along with Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlen, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha were also present, and addressed a joint press conference with CM Hemant Soren. Punjab CM Mann said: “Like we recently saw the wrestlers who got international wins trying to immerse their medals in Haridwar, the same way if we don't raise our voices now, the remains of democracy will be immersed in Haridwar.” Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren seconded Kejriwal and said that the Centre's decision–and their acts in other states–are an assault on the structure of federalism and the constitution. He expressed his support to Kejriwal and said that the issue needs to be tackled politically and legally. “Kahin na kahin ye sirf sarkaroon par, jo gair bjp saashit sarkarein hai unpar prahaar nahi hai balki us rajya ke janata ke upar prahar hai. Is vishay ko lekar hum aur gehraayi se party ke andar charcha karenge, adarniya guruji ke saath bhi is vishay par au rkya vrihaat roop se loktantrik vyavashta ko majboot karne par aage badha jaaye is par kaam karenge (This is just not an assault on the non-BJP state governments, but upon their citizens too. We will deeply engage on this issue within our party and will also discuss this with Guruji (Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren)…This an attempt to make a joke of our forefathers who got us freedom and everyone has a role to play to save the democracy. It is needed to protect the constitution given by BR Ambedkar and others,” said Soren.