KCSC wins against Game Changers in T20

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 12: The KC Sports Club (KCSC) today registered win against Game Changers beating latter by two wickets in the

ongoing New Year T20 Cricket League at KCSC Ground, here.

Batting first, Game Changers scored 112 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Tanveer and Touheed were main

scorers with 19 and 13 runs respectively. From KCSC, Vishwajeet Singh took two wickets while Krishna, Kanan,

Paras, Avinash and Varun shared apiece each.

In reply, KCSC chased the target in 16 overs losing eight wickets. Vishwajeet Singh played match winning knock of 64

runs while Kanan contributed 17. From Game Changers, Khalid and Tanveer bowled well taking away three and two

wickets respectively.

Later, Vishwajeet declared man of the match.