KCCI Elects New Executive Committee, Akib Chaya Gets Highest 453 Votes

SRINAGAR, Feb 21: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I) on Tuesday elected its new executive committee with 21 candidates in the fray emerging victorious.

Quoting sources, that 42 candidates were in the poll fray today of whom 21 emerged victorious.

They said the highest number of votes were bagged by Akib Chaya with 453 voting in his favour mfollowed by Umar Nazir Tibatbaqal with 444 votes. Those who have been elected include Aashaq Hussain Shangloo, Faiz Ahmad Bakshi, Javid Ahmad Bhat, Amir Manzoor, Muzaffar Majid Jan, Ashfaq Ahmad Zahgeer, Farooq Ahamd Kuthoo, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Fayaz Ahmad Punjabi, Altaf Ahmad Tramboo, Jagmohan Singh Raina, Mohammad Lateif Bhat, Siah Mohammad Ibrahim, Suhail Jan, Zubair Mahajan, Touseef Ahmad Bhat, Feroz Ahmad Bisati, Showkat Khan and Zahoor Hussain Alamgir. Sources said that the executive committee will now elect its body within a day.