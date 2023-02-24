Kathua’s groom hires chopper ‘palanquin’ for bride

Jammu Tawi, Feb 23: A groom from Jammu’s Kathua district Thursday hired a helicopter to bring his bride from Punjab’s Dinanagar district.

Paras Mehta, resident of Village Flote, Block Barnoti, district Kathua got married to Khushboo of Punjab’s Dinanagar. The groom’s family booked a chopper for Rs 6 Lakh to bring the newlywed couple from Dinanagar, Punjab to Kathua.

Civil and police administration also made elaborate arrangements for smooth landing of the helicopter in the village. Hundreds of people from the area had reached to witness the moment.

“It was my family’s wish to see the first arrival of the bride in a gala event,” Paras said, adding, “My wife brings fortune and this dream comes true”.

Deewakar Mehta, father of the groom said that it’s an emotional moment for us as we have realised our dream.

“I wanted to see my son boarding a helicopter to bring his bride and this has come true. The administration and security personnel have helped us in realising our dream,” said the groom.

“I am happy that my son will bring his bride in a helicopter, which has been happening for a long time in the district Kathua,” he said, adding that earlier a few years ago a groom of Jammu’s Bishnah brought her bride in a chopper.