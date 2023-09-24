Kathua lifts winner trophy of UT level AAG boys wrestling competition at Doda NL Corresspondent

NL Corresspondent

Doda, Sept 24: Kathua lifted the winner trophy in UT level all age group (AAG) boys wrestling competition at Indoor Stadium Doda today.

More than 200 players from 9 districts participated in the event. The participants from far-off districts narrated that not only the staff treated them very well, but the people here were very kind and cooperative, and they felt it as if they were at their own respective homes.

They wished to go out and see some popular hill spots of Doda like Dal Draman, Nagni, Lal Draman, etc but for the scarcity of time at hand, they can't be able to do so. Some teenagers promised to return soon with their families to explore the beauty of Doda.

The main motive behind the sports competitions was to encourage the children towards sports.

Under the guidance of all higher officials of the Youth Services and Sports Department, the culture of participating in sports is flourishing.

In the the U/17 wrestling competitions Shokat (Reasi), Jasveer Singh (Jammu), Talib Jaan (Doda) bagged gold, silver and bronze medals 45 weight category; Shagun Chand (Udhampur) Zakir Hussain (Samba) Kaka Ali (Reasi) in 48 weight category, Mohammad Akram (Doda) Anshu Kumar (Jammu) Shokat Hussain (Samba) in 51 kg weight category; Umar Din (Doda), Barkat Ali (Kathua) Raman (Jammu) in the 55 kg weight category; Tarun (Jammu), Mohammad Kaif (Kathua), Mohammad Younis (Doda) in 60 kg weight category; Satvir Singh (Udhampur) Kifayatullah (Doda) Ranveer (Jammu) in 65 kg weight category; Mohit (Jammu), Saddam Hussain (Doda), Gulzar Ahmed (kathua) In 71 kg weight category; Mohammad Gulzar (Kathua) Rajveer (Reasi) Roshan Kumar (Jammu) in the 80 kg category and Zaffar Khan (Kathua), Muteeb Ali (Doda) Udhay Pratab (Jammu) got gold, silver and bronze in the last category of 92 kg.

The results of U/19 wrestling competition held today Ankit Choudhary (Jammu), Mohammad Yaseen (Kathua), Deepak Singh (Reasi) in the 57 kg category; Gorav Singh (Kathua), Surjeet Sharma (Jammu), Ranjeet Singh (Reasi) in the 61 kg category; Sahir Ali (Samba), Sudesh Singh (Udhampur), Jaffar Hussain (Kathua) In the 65 kg category; Jaffar Hussain (Kathua), Gulchain Singh (Reasi), Mohammad Billa (Samba) In the 70 kg category; Ankush Sharma (Jammu), Mohammad Rafiq (Kathua), Sunil Charak (Samba) In the 74 kg category; Sajjan (Jammu), Nayeem (Udhampur), Angrez Singh (Reasi) in the 79 kg category; Shabir Khan (Kathua), Mathu Barti (Jammu), Amrit Thakur (Udhampur) in the 86 kg category; Farman Ali (Kathua), Partab (Samba), Narinder (Reasi) in the 92 kg category; Murad Ali (Kathua), Anwar Khan (Jammu), Vansh (Samba) in the 97 kg category and in the 125 kg category Mushtaq Ali (Kathua), Mohit Kumar (Jammu) bag the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively

The overall medal tally of all the participating districts is as follows:

Kathua topped the list with 9 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze medals; Jammu bagged 8 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze medals clinching second place; host Doda bagged 5 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze medals; Reasi got 2 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze; Samba got 2 gold 2 silver and 6 bronze; Udhampur got 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals; Kishtwar got 1 gold, Rajouri bagged only 1 silver while Anantnag failed to win any medal.

District Kathua lifted the winner's trophy. Jammu district got the runner-up trophy, while District Doda stood at 3rd place.

The DYSSO Doda, in his concluding address congratulated the winners, their escort officials, spectators and all on duty officials of the host district for making the competition successful. Later, a swearing in ceremony and handing over the merit certificates and medals to the winners and participants was held in the Indoor Sports Stadium at Doda.