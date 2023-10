Kathua Judo meet held

NL Corresspondent

Kathua, Oct 22: Encouraging over 100 Judokas took part in the day-long District Kathua Championship which was organised by Kathua District Judo Association at Sports Stadium, here today.

Retired Chief Engineer, Tilak Raj Bhagat was the chief guest who along with Incharge Manager of Kathua Stadium, Shakti Gupta felicitated the medal winners.

Prominent among others present were Yashika Jamwal, Rohit Sharma, Vishish Thakur, Jyoti Bala, Vinod Kumar, Jyoti Naresh, Rattan Lal, Tilak Raj and Manish Chatwal.

The Results:

Gold: Rishu Kumar, Divyam Sharma, Ritik Sharma, Jaishwar Parley, Mohit Mehra, Sahil Akhter, Jamil Ahmed, Bansh Kumar, Rohan Sharma, Krishan Bhagat, Krishan Kumar, Mushtaq Ali, Bhanu Partap, Umkeshwar, Tanveer Ahmed, Danish Sajad, Kasuri Rometra, Mridual Padha, Manoj Kumar, Himanshu Jamwal, Dilshan, Neeraj Pathania, Kulbushan, Manya, Sarika Sharma, Shagufta, Yashika Devi, Komal, Priya, Sonam, Sunakshi, Sameena Akhter, Upasana Sharma, palvi, Jimmo Devi, Monika Devi, Binder Kour and Anmol Devi.

Silver: Vishali, Khushi, Banipreet Kour, Tarngeet Kour, Ritik Sharma, Manjeet Mehra, harish Bhagat, Rudra Kumar, Mohd Saleem, Ansh Kohli, Krishna Dogra and Kailash Verma.

Bronze: Arun Kumar, Manjeet Bhagat, Tarun Verma, Pritam Chand, Jatinder Kumar, Yaseer rehman, Tanvi Khajuria and Vanshika Bhan.