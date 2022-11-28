Kathua boys, Jammu girls win Rollball titles

NL Correspodent

Jammu, Nov 28: Kathua Boys and girls from Jammu emerged winners in the senior group in the day-long J&K UT Rollball

Championship which was organised by Rollball Association of J&K at Skating Rink, MA Stadium, here.

In the boys final, the Naman led Kathua defeated district Jammu which played under the leadership of Manvijay. Third place went

to Mohd Salman led district Srinagar

Similarly, in senior girls’ title clash, Khushi led Jammu outplayed district Kathua was captained by Prarena. The event took place

in collaboration with J&K Sports Council (JKSC).

In the finals and prize distribution, Manager (JKSC), Satish Gupta was chief guest, who presented the title trophies in the

presence of Association president, Gautam Daluja and general secretary, Mahima Khajuria.

Sudhir Singh was the organizing secretary of the championship while Rajesh Gupta, Madhu Sharma and Satish Koul were

among others present.

Other Results:

UNDER-14 BOYS: Jammu, Ist; Kathua, 2nd and Srinagar, 3rd. GIRLS: Jammu, Ist; Kathua, 2nd. UNDER-17 BOYS: Jammu, Ist;

Srinagar, 2nd; Kathua and Samba, joint 3rd. GILRS: Kathua, Ist; Srinagar, 2nd.