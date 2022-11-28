Kathua boys, Jammu girls win Rollball titles

By Northlines -

NL Correspodent
, Nov 28: Kathua Boys and girls from Jammu emerged winners in the senior group in the day-long J&K UT Rollball
Championship which was organised by Rollball Association of J&K at Skating Rink, MA Stadium, here.
In the boys final, the Naman led Kathua defeated district Jammu which played under the leadership of Manvijay. Third place went
to Mohd Salman led district Srinagar
Similarly, in senior girls’ title clash, Khushi led Jammu outplayed district Kathua was captained by Prarena. The event took place
in collaboration with J&K Council (JKSC).
In the finals and prize distribution, Manager (JKSC), Satish Gupta was chief guest, who presented the title trophies in the
presence of Association president, Gautam Daluja and general secretary, Mahima Khajuria.
Sudhir Singh was the organizing secretary of the championship while Rajesh Gupta, Madhu Sharma and Satish Koul were
among others present.
Other Results:
UNDER-14 BOYS: Jammu, Ist; Kathua, 2nd and Srinagar, 3rd. GIRLS: Jammu, Ist; Kathua, 2nd. UNDER-17 BOYS: Jammu, Ist;
Srinagar, 2nd; Kathua and Samba, joint 3rd. GILRS: Kathua, Ist; Srinagar, 2nd.

Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

