Kashmir will be most viable one-stop centre for film production: GK Reddy

Srinagar, May 22, 2023

Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and the Development of the North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State, PMO Jitender Singh today addressed the side event on ‘Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' during 3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting at SKICC, Srinagar.

In this address, G. Kishan Reddy said, India will be one stop for film production having beautiful locations, talented technicians, start of art post production facilities that can create amazing visuals with the world-class sound effects. MoS said that Kashmir is going to be most profitable, cost effective and economically viable film destination.

Quoting Kalhana's Rajtarangini, Reddy said, the Gods often descended to sit on the banks of lakes of Srinagar as this place has captured imagination of artists, nature lovers and now film makers who will revive the film making in Jammu and Kashmir. Many famous national and international films have been shot in Jammu and Kashmir and the biggest aim of the government is now to revive film tourism not only in Kashmir but all over the country.

Reddy said, the event is of utmost importance as it will explore the immense potential of film tourism and it's contribution to our vibrant tourism industry.

Winning two Oscars this year was a historic moment for us for ‘Naatu Naatu Song' and for ‘The Elephant Whisperers' documentary, said Sh. Reddy.

Reddy further said, film tourism is a powerful medium to promote tourism potential as films have a great impact on the travel choices attracting tourists all over the world.

Indian film actor, producer and entrepreneur, K. Ram Charan who was present during the occasion took part in fireside conversation with film critic and journalist Mayank Sharma. During his conversation, Charan said, the beauty of Kashmir is magical as it attracts people towards its pristine beauty, magical mountains and what not.

G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant said, PM Narendra Modi believes that tourism has the biggest multiplier effect being the biggest job creator and this G20 meeting will lead to more job creation in J&K.

Praising Kashmir for its pristine beauty, Sh. Kant said, there is no better film destination than Kashmir which has everything to offer to the film industry.

During the occasion, Draft National Strategy for Film Tourism was unveiled in presence of Union Ministers, Actor K. Ram Charan, Secretary MIB Amitabh Kant, Apurva Chandra and G20 chief coordinator, Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

On the side-lines, a panel discussion aligned with the 5th priority of Tourism Working Group, highlighted the challenges associated with country-specific enablers adopted for promoting destinations through films and also emphasised the impact of film tourism on these destinations.