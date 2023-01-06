Kashmir Valley under deep freeze as Srinagar records minus 6.4°C Jammu recorded low at 3 degree C

Srinagar/Jammu Tawi, Jan 05: Severe cold conditions continued unabated in Kashmir Valley

with Srinagar and Kupwara experiencing season’s coldest night on Thursday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 6.4°C

against last night’s minus 5.2°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 4.3°C below normal and

surpassed the previous lowest temperature that was recorded on December 25 when mercury

plummeted to minus 5.8°C in the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 6.2°C against minus 5.2°C on the previous night. The

temperature was 3.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 9.2°C against minus 9.4°C on the previous night.

The coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s

Anantnag district was on January 2 when mercury plunged to minus 9.6°C, he said. Today’s

minimum temperature was 2.6°C below normal for the place, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 4.4°C against minus 3.8°C on the previous night, he said.

It was 0.9°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 7.5°C against minus 8.4°C on the previous night, the

official said. It was 0.5°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north

Kashmir’s Baramulla district which recorded its coldest night on January 2 when minimum

temperature plummeted to minus 10.0°C, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 3.0°C against 4.5°C on the previous night. It was 4.3°C below

normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. However, the maximum temperature has

plummeted today as the mercury settled at 8.9 degree Celsius, which is 9.1 degrees Celsius

below normal. Jammu registered a severe cold day at a maximum temperature of just 8.9

degree Celsius, which is the coldest January day since 2016 in the City.

Earlier on 23 January 2016, the City recorded a maximum temperature of 7.4 degree Celsius.

Jammu City was colder than most stations based in Kashmir. Srinagar recorded a maximum

temperature of 11.0°C today, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 5.2°C (above normal by 5.0°C), Batote 3.0°C (above normal by

1.0°C), Katra 4.6°C (1.7°C below normal) and Bhadarwah minus 0.4°C (0.1°C below

normal).

In Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 15.2°C and minus 19.2°C respectively,

the official said.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started

on December 21. It does not mean an end to the winter either. It is followed by a 20-day-long

period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-

long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

Regarding the forecast, the MeT official said mainly clear weather was expected till January

6. “Expect further fall in minimum temperature across J&K,” he said, adding, “On January 7,

weather is expected to be cloudy and from January 8-10, weather is expected to be cloudy

with possibility of snowfall and rain (in plains of Jammu) at many places of J&K (70%

chance).” Moderate rain and snowfall has been predicted during January 11-13 also.