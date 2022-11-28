Kashmir Valley & Ladakh Continue To Reel Under Sub-Zero Temperatures

SRINAGAR, Nov 28: Most parts of Kashmir and Ladakh continued to reel under sub-zero temperatures with Pahalgam witnessing coldest temperature in the Valley on Monday.

Quoting a meteorological department(MeT) official, that Srinagar witnessed mist this morning and recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against minus 2.1°C on the previous night.

The temperature was 0.9°C below normal during this time of the year for the capital city so far, he said.Qazigund recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 4.0°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 0.4°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C, the same as on the previous night. It was 2.1°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 2.1°C against minus 1.4°C as on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.0°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 9.8°C against 9.6°C on the previous night. It was 0.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 3.2°C (1.3°C above normal), Batote 4.9°C (0.8°C above normal), Katra 9.0°C (0.1°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 3.0°C (1.7°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 8.0°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 12.1°C, the official said.The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather for next 24 in J&K and said that no large change was expected till December 7.