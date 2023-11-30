Kashmir University lifts Inter College Football Tournament

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar Nov 30: University of Kashmir defeated G D C Baramulla in a nail biting encounter and emerged as winners of Inter College Football Tournament 2023 organised by Directorate of Physical Education and Sports University of Kashmir in collaboration with Reliance Foundation (Youth Sports).The final match of the tournament was played at TRC ground between University of Kashmir and G D C Baramulla.

After scoring one goal each in the alloted time,the game was decided via penalty shootout in which University of Kashmir emerged as victorious.

Dr Nadeem Ahmed Dar Coordinator DPES was the Chief Guest on the occasion whereas Dr Mohammad Farooq ,Principal GDC Baramulla was the special invitee.

Nayeem from University of Kashmir was awarded Golden Shoe, Saleem Yousuf from University of Kashmir was awarded Golden Gloves and Basit from GDC Baramulla won the Golden Ball.

Dr. Nadeem Ahmed Dar Coordinator DPES distributed the prizes to both the finalist teams. A winning trophy ,a cash award of Rs 50000 and individual medals were presented to University of Kashmir for winning the Inter College Football Tournament while as Cash award of Rs 25000 and medals were also presented to G D C Baramulla.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Nadeem congratulated all the members of University Football Team and Sajid Yousuf Dar for shaping up the team for the championship and at the same time appreciated the commitment shown by the GDC Baramulla team as well throughout the tournament. He also praised the team spirit shown by University of Kashmir team which helped them to win the title. Dr Nadeem thanked Reliance Foundation for its collaboration and believes it will go a long way forward.Such initiative were taken on the special directions of Hon,ble Vice Chancellor Prof. Nilofer Khan and Registrar Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir,he added.

The tournament was organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports in collaboration with Reliance Foundation Youth Sports.The tournament was coordinated by Sajid Yousuf Dar,University Football Coach.