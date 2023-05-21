Kashmir to put age-old hospitality on display at G-20 event: LG Sinha

Srinagar being developed on international level, Wi-Fi Zones, Cycle tracks, walkways, set up; a Library will also come up in city soon

Srinagar, May 20: Jammu Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that G-20 event commencing on May 22 in Srinagar will put Kashmir's age-old hospitality on a display at international platforms and the event will help give a big boost to tourism and UT's economy.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the Riverfront on River Jehlum at Rajbagh, the LG said that six-kilometre Riverfront has been completed and more is in the offing. “Srinagar is being developed on an international level. Free Wi-Fi Zones, Cycle tracks, walkways and cafes will come up shortly as a Library will also be opened in the city soon,” he said, adding that Srinagar city which is surrounded by water bodies will be a “smart city” by all means soon.

About the G-20 event, he said people and the J&K administration have finalized all arrangements for the upcoming event commencing on May 22. “The event will help put the age-old hospitality of Kashmir on a display at the international platform. The event will send a message across the globe about Kashmir's beauty and hospitality which ultimately will result in more tourist arrivals. We are hopeful that the successful G-20 event will help give a big push to J&K's economy,” the LG said.

The LG thanked Prime Minister Narendera Modi for choosing J&K for the grand event. Pertinently, G-20 summit is being held in Kashmir for the first time under India's presidency.