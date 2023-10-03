Kashmir Is Peaceful, Not Possible To See Such Atmosphere Anywhere Else: IG CRPF

Srinagar, Oct 3: Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Ajay Kumar Yadav on Tuesday said that the situation in Srinagar is peaceful and there is no terrorism here.

Speaking on the sidelines of CRPF All Women Motorcycle Expedition 2023 which was earlier flagged off by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from historic Lal Chowk, IG CRPF Srinagar sector said today's crowd at Lal Chowk reflect a peaceful atmosphere.

“You are today in Lal Chowk and there is a big gathering of people around ..where is the terrorism ..There can be no better peaceful atmosphere anywhere else,” he told reporters.

Earlier, a Women Bike Expedition was flagged off from Lal Chowk which will travel more than 2134 KMs, crossing 40 districts to reach Ekta Nagar,Gujarat on October 31on the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

IG CRPF said the motive of All Women Bike Expedition was to carry a message to the common people especially the girls and the women achievers that a women bike rally flagged off from historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

He said the women wing of CRPF are tirelessly participating alongwith their male counterparts of the forces in every event.

Rana said the women force of CRPF is also taking part in the anti-militancy operations and other security purposes with which they are connected.

He said the women force of the CRPF is also performing their duties during security operations, patrolling and Road Opening Procedure (ROP) operations along with their male counterparts vehemently.

The IG CRPF said to conduct such an event is just to bring the women folk in the CRPF mainline besides to boost their personal belief and self-confidence. (AGENCIES)