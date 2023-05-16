Karnataka Congress CM Decision : ‘Will not backstab, blackmail,’ says DK Shivakumar as he leaves for Delhi

New Delhi, May 16 : Days after its triumph in the Karnataka Assembly Election, the Congress is likely to announce the next Chief Minister of the Southern state amid much political lobbying. In the running are former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state party president D K Shivakumar. Speaking to news agency ANI, Shivakumar said that he would not resort to “backstabbing” or “blackmail” regardless of what the Congress’ top leadership decides on the matter. While Siddaramaiah has emerged as the frontrunner, with majority of the newly elected MLAs learnt to have named him as their choice, Shivakumar played hardball. The Congress leader is slated to visit New Delhi today, after cancelling his trip on Monday, citing a stomach infection. His brother D K Suresh met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the capital on his behalf yesterday. Meanwhile, as the BJP begins taking stock of its significant electoral loss in Karnataka and what led to it, one aspect that will come under critical review is the state leadership and its inputs that shaped the party’s campaign.